Lincolnshire gold as Chesterfield ten pin youngsters shine

Chesterfield Bowl YBC youngsters have shone again as Jenna Mason and Kiera-Leigh Black won doubles gold in the Lincolnshire Open in Scunthorpe with Thomas Redman also taking home a bronze.

Jenna, 19, and Keira-Leigh, 10, took gold by beating second place by 21 pins.

Since their victory Kiera has now received sponsorship for her bowling from local company Serendipity Healthcare

Jenna, who lives at Chaddesden, Derby, said: “I’m very pleased with our bowling in the competition as are my family.

“I’m proud of myself but also incredibly proud of Kiera as she bowled extremely well. It was a brilliant day for everyone.”

Kiera-Leigh, who lives at Chesterfield and is an Inkersall Primary School pupil, added: “I’m so happy that we won gold - I couldn’t believe it.

“We bowled really well and I was really happy having Jenna as a doubles partner as it was my first big tournament.

“I was very nervous but she helped me all the way through.”

Already, Chesterfield Bowl team mate Thomas Redman, 17, has been selected to represent England in Latvia next year.