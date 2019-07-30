Liam Pitchford to lead bid for European Championship medals in France

Liam Pitchford will spearhead the England squad for the European Championships, to be held later in the year.

The 26-year-old Chesterfield athlete, currently ranked No 15 in the world, will join fellow Rio Olympians Paul Drinkhall and Sam Walker, plus Tom Jarvis, in a strong England line-up.

England have been drawn against Belarus and Luxembourg in the first stage of the event.

It will run in Nantes, France, from September 3rd-8th.

England came through two qualifying stages to take their place among the 24 nations competing for the top continental honours.