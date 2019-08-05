Junior Chesterfield Hockey Club pair set for national stage

It’s been a summer of success so far for two of Chesterfield Hockey Club’s juniors.

Rising star Joe Morton has been selected to play for the Pennine Pumas under-17 squad in the England Hockey Futures Cup later this month, following a silver medal captaining England (Red) at the recently-held Home Nations.

Morton will compete alongside the best young players in England, Wales and Scotland in a six regional team format in St Albans between 21-24 August, where the England selectors will be casting a close eye on proceedings.

Chesterfield HC lead junior coach Christian Battye said the club was proud of his continued progress: “Joe has worked incredibly hard on and off the pitch and should take great pride in his attitude and dedication to the sport.”

While young umpire Esther Beardsley has been appointed to officiate at the Futures Cup after impressing during the regional Performance Centre Competition days and working incredibly hard over the past few seasons.

St Mary’s pupil Beardsley has also been promoted to the Performance Support Panel for young umpires in the midlands.

Battye said Esther has a natural talent for umpiring: “Esther has really taken ownership of her own development over the last couple of years and it’s great to see her rewarded with a place at the Futures Cup.”