Inspirational disabled Newbold golfer Terry Kirby in Brave Britons final

Paraplegic Chesterfield golfer Terry Kirby, the first wheelchair player to become a club captain, has been named as a finalist in the Amplifon Awards for Brave Britons 2019.

Kirby, of Newbold, is believed to be the first disabled captain of an able-bodied club in the world.

The former soldier is in the last four of the Against All Odds category as global hearing specialist Amplifon searches for unsung heroes who represent ‘The Best of British’.

The 63-year-old, who plays off a handicap of 26, is a member at Tapton Golf Club, Chesterfield, and began his captaincy in February this year.

Paralysed from the chest down, he plays from a seated position, and can only use one arm to swing the club.

Terry broke both legs in a motorbike crash in Cyprus while serving in the Army. Later, in 1994, he developed a limp and an MRI scan revealed a two-and-a-half inch tumour in his spinal cord, believed to have been caused by the accident.

He underwent three operations and was left with no feeling from his chest down.

An amateur rugby player before his accident, Terry had started to play golf too, and his hospital physiotherapist put him in touch with the Handigolf Foundation, a charity for golfers who use wheelchairs.

He’d been out of hospital for four weeks when he went to play his first round.

He said: “I went around in 132 but it was the best feeling in the world because I was back on the golf course.”

In the 25 years since he was paralysed, Terry has represented Great Britain in three different sports – golf, ice sledge hockey and horse driving, where riders sit in a carriage.

He is currently chairman of the Handigolf Foundation and works with spinal units, visiting patients to give demonstrations on what can be achieved.

Terry said his golf club had been particularly supportive, allowing him to drive onto greens in his wheelchair to enable him to play.

He said: “I meet people who are just getting their heads around never being able to walk again and I want to show that just because you’re disabled doesn’t mean you can’t play golf or be active.

“I’ve been running a competition for 20 years where we have a mix of disabled and able-bodied golfers and it’s absolutely brilliant to watch.

“Golf is an integrated sport where it doesn’t matter about ability, age or whether or not you’re able-bodied.”

The Amplifon awards are in their fourth year and celebrate truly remarkable people and pets and the winners will be judged by a panel including Falklands War Hero Simon Weston and presented with their awards by His Royal Highness the Duke of Kent.

The finals awards luncheon will be held at the Army & Navy Club, Pall Mall, London, on 15th October.

Set up in honour of Amplifon’s founder, Second World War hero Major Charles Holland, the awards recognise courage and achievement in the categories of Against All Odds, Service To Country, Charity Champion, Active Agers, Young Hero and Hero Pet.

The judges will choose an Overall Hero Award winner from the category winners who will win a trip to Italy for two.

Charles Holland was awarded both the MBE and the Military Crossed and received the Bronze Star from the United States government in 1948 for his bravery behind enemy lines during the Second World War.

After the war he dedicated his life to providing better hearing for people affected by the conflict and in 1950 launched Amplifon which has become a global company specialising in providing the best hearing solutions and devices.

Paula Cave, general manager for Amplifon UK & Ireland, said: “We received some fantastic entries in the Active Agers category and the four finalists truly embody the courage shown by Charles Holland.”