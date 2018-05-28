Hotshot Hannah lifts golf club’s junior open trophy

Hotshot Hannah Gregory fought off competition from young golfers from across the county and beyond to lift Matlock Golf Club’s Junior Open trophy.

A total of 39 youngsters took part in the tournament on a course in exceptional condition and on a warm, sunny day with a gentle breeze.

And Gregory, who is the Matlock club’s junior vice-captain, led the field with a magnificent net score of 60 (95-35-60) to receive the trophy from captain Steve Bradley.

The best gross prize was won by another Matlock junior, three-handicap player Tom Mooney, with a fine 72, followed by Hannah Morrison, of Chapel-en-le-Frith Golf Club, who scored 74.

Last year’s winner Taylor Coleman, of Branston Golf and Country Club, topped division one with a net score of 64, while Coxmoor Golf Club’s Ralfie Farnsworth headed division two with 63.