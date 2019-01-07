Tasmanian new boy shines as Chesterfield lick Boots

Tasmanian recruit Ollie Smith hit the target and top scorer Dan Molloy bagged a hat-trick in a scintillating attacking display by Chesterfield.

The Midland Men’s Hockey League, Third Division title chasers romped to an eyecatching 6-3 victory in a friendly match away to Premier Division outfit Boots.

The hosts took the lead against the run of play, but Smith got his spell at the club off to a terrific start by equalising with a fine backhand shot across the ‘keeper after a surging run into the circle.

More chances went begging as Chesterfield swept forward time and again, and the floodgates finally opened in the second half when they really found their touch in front of goal.

Man-of-the-match Molloy picked up where he left off before the Christmas and New Year break, netting three well-taken goals. Jon Moores got in on the act with a neat finish, and the pick of the goals was reserved for Joe Morton, who weaved his way past three defenders before slotting home.

Boots scored two consolation goals, but Chesterfield were worthy winners and delighted skipper Josh Brocklehurst.

“I was really happy with that,” said Brocklehurst. “Everyone looked sharp, our workrate was excellent and some of the attacking play was top class.

“We should have scored more, but we can’t complain too much. The league season resumes this weekend, and we look in very good shape.”

Chesterfield sit second in the table and start their 2019 fixtures against Coventry and North Warwick, who are six points behind them in fourth.