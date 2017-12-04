Relieved Chesterfield get out of jail in nine-goal thriller

Relieved Chesterfield somehow got out of jail to grab a thrilling 5-4 victory in an incredible game at Old Silhillians.

The bottom-of-the-table hosts looked set to pull off a shock when they led 3-1 at half-time. But four second-half goals spared the title-chasing visitors’ blushes and kept them second in the Midland League, Second Division table, level on points with leaders Stratford.

Coach Christian Battye said: “The first half was the worst we have played all season. There was no energy or urgency, and it was as if we just expected Silhillians to roll over. Thankfully, the second period was a totally different story. We were fantastic and played some brilliant hockey. It just shows how much fight and character we have.

“Everyone stepped up a gear, but man-of-the-match Joe Morton, in particular, was unplayable. He was quick, aggressive and worked incredibly hard.”

So ponderous were Chesterfield early on that they quickly found themselves two goals down. Top scorer Hugh Flassman pulled one back from close range. but sloppy defending allowed the Solihull hosts to strike again.

Battye’s troops were transformed in the second half, playing with aggression and intensity. Flassman struck his second from a penalty corner and then the 15-year-old Morton fired home a low shot after clever build-up play from Adam Bointon and Pat Evans.

Chesterfield took the lead when Morton skipped past three defenders before teeing up Dan Molloy at the far post. And the comeback was complete when Joe Green squared for Johnny Hancock to sweep the ball into the net.