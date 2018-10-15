New Zealand ace snapped up to bolster Chesterfield’s promotion push

Ambitious Chesterfield welcome an overseas signing this week on the back of a landslide victory in their latest Midland Men’s Hockey League match.

Nineteen-year-old New Zealander Jaedyn Eade, who has been playing in the Wellington Premier League, is expected to bolster Chesterfield’s promotion push from Division Three.

A versatile player who is comfortable in defence or midfield, Eade will make his debut away to University of Warwick this Saturday and will also help with coaching at the club.

Chesterfield travel to Warwick on top of the table after winning 7-0 at Coalville Town thanks to an exceptional, high-energy performance that had captain Josh Brocklehurst drooling.

“What a game!” gasped Brocklehurst. “Coalville have always seemed to be a bogey team for us in recent years, especially away from home, so to go there and get a result like that was fantastic.

“The lads worked incredibly hard and we deserved the win. We now have to keep going.”

On a blustery morning, the hosts started brightly, but Chesterfield made the breakthrough when Adam Bointon fired the ball across the circle for Josh Beardsley to deflect brilliantly into the roof of the net.

The second goal was almost a replica, this time Bointon supplying a deft touch past the ‘keeper after an incisive pass from strike partner Dan Molloy.

Molloy was on hand for number three with a penalty-corner flick into the top corner, and the second half provided much of the same, with Chesterfield in impressive form.

Neat work from Joe Morton set up Johnny Hancock before man-of-the-match Morton grabbed the fifth himself, beating the ‘keeper to slot home with an assured backhand finish.

Hancock and youngster Ryan Speed combined to create the next goal for Molloy, who netted from a tight angle, and then Morton struck again after another flowing move.

At the other end, the back four, marshalled by goalie Will Murphy, kept a clean sheet.