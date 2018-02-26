Late goal rescues Chesterfield in another title slip-up

A late goal by skipper and man-of-the-match Mike Fearn rescued a vital point for Chesterfield in their quest for the Midland Men’s Hockey League, Second Division title.

But the lively 2-2 draw at home to fourth-placed Burton was not enough to prevent them slipping two points behind top-of-the-table Stratford with four games to play.

Now player/coach Christian Battye’s young side face another important fixture, away to fifth-placed Telford and Wrekin this Saturday.

Eager to put behind them the previous week’s capitulation, Chesterfield began brightly, with top scorer Hugh Flassman proving too hot to handle. But Battye missed a golden chance with the goal glaring and Jon Moores was unlucky to see a penalty corner cleared off the line in a goalless first half.

The second period began in much the same vein, with the hosts on top, and after much pressure, they finally took the lead with a low flick from the top of the circle for Flassman’s 18th goal of the season.

However, Burton hit back to not only equalise with a Mark Northcott penalty corner but also go in front, setting up a frantic finale in which Chesterfield threw everything they had at Burton and were rewarded with a penalty corner. Fearn showed no sign of nerves to step up and score.