Late collapse deals blow to Chesterfield’s title hopes

Careless Chesterfield blew a two-goal lead to slide to a surprise defeat that dealt a severe blow to their title chances in the Midland Men’s Hockey League.

All seemed to be going to plan as Chesterfield eased into the final 15 minutes 2-0 up. But they were made to regret a hatful of missed chances as home side, Sikh Union (Nottingham), somehow hit back to triumph 4-2.

The wheels came off in spectacular fashion as the experienced, mid-table hosts netted four goals in quick sucecssion to knock the visitors off the top of the Second Division table on goal-difference with five games to play.

The only consolation for Chesterfield was that second-placed Streetly also crashed to a shock defeat, 4-1 against Bloxwich, enabling Stratford to leapfrog them both after crushing Coalville 6-0.

Just two points split the three teams, setting up a thrilling finale to the campaign which begins, for Chesterfield, with a home match against fourth-placed Burton at St Mary’s this coming weekend.

They should have been two or three goals to the good already when Adam Bointon finally broke the deadlock from close range against Sikh Union after a determined run and pass from Joe Green.

Inspired by a man-of-the-match display from Patrick Evans, Chesterfield continued to make all the running in the second half, creating several good opprtunities, and they doubled their advantage when Michael Fearn slotted home a penalty stroke