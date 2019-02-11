Goal feast for Chesterfield ahead of crunch match in title race

Another goal feast at St Mary’s saw title-chasing Chesterfield close the gap to only one point ahead of a crunch match at the top of Division Three in the Midland Men’s League.

After a workmanlike first period, Chesterfield ran in six second-half goals inside 21 blistering minutes for an 8-0 win against shellshocked strugglers University of Warwick.

The goal spree was spearheaded by youngster Joe Morton, who fired a hat-trick, and coach Christian Battye’s side are now in the perfect frame of mind for this weekend’s game against leaders Telford and Wrekin.

Battye said: “The Telford match is obviously massive for us if we want that league title. They are an excellent side, and I’m expecting a proper game of hockey.

“The second half against Warwick was outstanding from us. We played with real intelligence, and it was a fantastic team performance in which everyone put in a proper shift, allowing our more creative players time and space to play.”

Man-of-the-match Morton got Chesterfield off to the perfect start with two well-taken early goals, the first after a trademark run and the second with a powerful, low strike. But the visitors rallied well and prevented any more strikes in the opening period.

It was a different story after the break as top scorer Dan Molloy and Australian Ollie Smith added two goals apiece, Morton completed his treble and Josh Beardsley also got on the scoresheet.