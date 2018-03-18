Chesterfield win to keep up the pressure on leaders Stratford

In a weekend that saw the entire Sunday fixture programme wiped out, Chesterfield notched an important 4-2 win on Saturday in trying conditions away at Finchfield HC. In a game played in bright sunshine, biting winds and snow showers Chesterfield came out on top in what proved to be a thrilling encounter. Michael Fearn, Hugh Flassman, Dan Molloy and Christian Battye were all on the scoresheet in a high energy display from the Derbyshire side.

The result leaves them trailing leaders Stratford by two points with just two games remaining.

Skipper Fearn said: “It’s always a competitive game here, so to come away with that result is excellent.

“We can’t do much more other than win our final two games and see what happens.”

The visitors got off to a flying start which set the tempo for the rest of the match.

Flassman delivered a pinpoint aerial pass to Joe Morton, who controlled the ball brilliantly in his stride – only to be upended by the Finchfield ‘keeper who was sin binned for the challenge.

Skipper Michael Fearn made no mistake from the spot to make it 1-0.

Further skilful play by Morton then saw him tee up Flassman for 2-0.

The home side managed to pull a goal back after a mix up in the Chesterfield defence but Dan Molloy soon restored the two goal cushion from close range – his fourth goal in two games.

A rejuvenated Finchfield emerged from the half time interval – a sign that the game was far from done and dusted at 3-1.

Indeed, Chesterfield were made to work hard by a robust home side that were clearly not going to let the points go lightly.

After a string of missed opportunities, Battye was on hand to finish a move he started to make the score 4-1.

The home side rallied late on to score a consolation but Chesterfield held on for all three points.