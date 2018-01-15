Chesterfield’s best of season is too good for title rivals

A scintillating display tightened Chesterfield’s grip on the Midland Men’s Hockey League’s Second Division title race as they beat second-placed Streetly 5-2.

Two goals from skipper Michael Fearn, plus strikes by Jon Moores, Joe Green and top scorer Hugh Flassman, fuelled an emphatic and well-deserved victory that left Chesterfield six points clear at the top of the table.

Thrilled coach Christian Battye said: “That was the best we have played all season. We were at it from minute one.

“Our workrate was exceptional which allowed us to put Streetly under pressure in key areas. The result gives us great momentum, going forward.”

After a bright start, Chesterfield were rewarded when Moores opened the scoring from a penalty corner. Fearn made it two when he was on hand to finish at the far post, and the second half brought more of the same as Chesterfield applied pressure from the start, which resulted in the award of a penalty stroke that Fearn dispatched to make it 3-0.

Streetly rallied and pulled one back after a mix-up in the Chesterfield defence, but normal service was soon resumed as young Australian Flassman marked his return to the UK with a well-taken goal.

Helped by a man-of-the-match contribution from 15-year-old Tom Bacon, the hosts were in total control and scored again when Sheffield Hallam University student Green turned to fire an unstoppable shot high into the net before Streetly managed a late consolation.