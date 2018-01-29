Chesterfield ready for key title clash after dazzling display

A dazzling display earned tabletopping Chesterfield a 6-1 victory over Coventry and North Warwick in Division Two of the Midland Men’s Hockey League.

Hugh Flassman, Dan Molloy, Josh Brocklehurst and man-of-the-match Josh Beardsley were all on the scoresheet in a game to send coach Christian Battye’s side three points clear in the table.

The performance also put them in the perfect frame of mind for this Saturday’s clash with second-placed Stratford, who have a game in hand. The outcome looks sure to play a significant part in deciding the destination of the league title.

Battye said: “It will be a massive game, so this was a pleasure to watch. The lads played some fantastic hockey, and we could have scored far more goals. It was excellent preparation for Stratford.”

Flassman got the ball rolling after ten minutes with the opening goal after darting between two defenders at the top of the circle. It was 2-0 soon afterwards when Molloy latched on to Joe Green’s lofted pass and finished brilliantly over the ‘keeper.

Coventry pulled a goal back before Beardsley slotted home to cap a fine display from the 17-year–old, who pulled the strings playing just behind the front two and delighted Battye with his composure.

The visitors put up stern resistance in the second half, but Chesterfield had too much quality going forward. Three goals were added in the final few minutes, including an unlikely one from left-back Brocklehurst.