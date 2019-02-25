Chesterfield back on track to boost promotion hopes

Determined Chesterfield bounced back from their big-match setback the previous week to inch closer to promotion from Division Three of the Midland Men’s Hockey League.

After losing to unbeaten tabletoppers Telford and Wrekin, which all but waved goodbye to their chances of their title, Chesterfield needed to regain the winning thread.

And they did just that against Lichfield 2nd, coasting home 6-3 to stay four points behind Telford but, crucially, five points clear of third-placed Streetly, whom they play this weekend.

Captain Josh Brocklehurst said: “It was a very good win against a dangerous side which takes us one win away from promotion.

“We played fairly well overall, but conceded a soft goal or two. The lads linked up well from midfield to attack, which resulted in six really good goals.

“It was a great reaction from the previous week, and all we can do is keep pushing Telford.”

Lichfield were caught off guard early when top goalscorer Dan Molloy stole the ball from a defender and after a slick passing move with Johnny Hancock, he finished with a first-time strike.

Molloy then turned provider for strike partner Ollie Smith to finish at the back post to make it 2-0 before the visitors showed they were a threat by pulling one back.

Chesterfield responded well by increasing the tempo. The pressure finally took its toll on the Lichfield defence when midfielder Josh Beardsley took advantage of a ball coming up in the D with a deft touch to make it 3-1 at the half-time break.

The second half started as the last had finished with Chesterfield putting the pressure back on the visitors and allowing Joe Morton to make it 4-1 after a terrific passage of play started by man-of-the-match Ben Curley.

Lichfield put another away before Jon Moores found himself in front of goal after an inventive penalty-corner routine allowed him to make it 5-2. A consolation goal from Lichfield meant very little as Smith and Molloy linked up again for the former’s second strike.