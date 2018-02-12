Aussie rules again as Chesterfield regain winning thread

Top scorer Hugh Flassman bagged a brace as top-of-the-table Chesterfield regained the winning thread in their pursuit of the Midland Men’s Hockey League, Second Division title.

Bouncing back from the previous week’s hiccup, Chesterfield beat hard-working strugglers Bloxwich 4-1 after a couple of early strikes from Australian Flassman that took his tally to 17 for the season.

The first was a superb goal as he guided the ball into the net after a weaving run, while the second was a penalty stroke that he converted with ease. It was 3-0 by half-time as Josh Beardsley was on hand to slot home after being teed up nicely by player/coach Christian Battye.

Bloxwich, who are next to bottom in the table, emerged with renewed vigour in the second period, looking dangerous on the counter and deservedly cutting the deficit with a powerful backhand shot that gave ‘keeper Matt Lloyd little chance.

But Chesterfield soon re-asserted, thanks largely to another man-of-the-match performance from 16-year-old midfielder Joe Morton. They piled on the pressure and added a fourth in the closing minutes when Andy Hodgson scored in his first in more than a year after a well-worked penalty-corner routine.

Happy skipper Michael Fearn said: “We were excellent in the first half and although we had a little dip in the second, we finished the game really well. It’s just a case of winning matches from now on. It doesn’t have to be pretty.”