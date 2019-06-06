Here’s the results and best individual displays from this week’s Bassetlaw Cricket League matches

Worksop CC v Edwinstowe CC, pictured is Worksop batsman Chris Taylor
It was another action-packed week in the Bassetlaw Cricket League this week.

Here’s our full results round-up and the pick of the individual displays, along with match videos and full match reports.