Here's ten must see Chesterfield FC pictures from the past month Chesterfield FC January 2019 best pictures 1. Chesterfield FC v Brackley Town Andrew Kiwomya in first half action. Anne Shelley jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Chesterfield FC v Barrow Barrow make a goalmouth clearance from Tom Denton Jason Chadwick jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Solihull Moors v Chesterfield Chesterfield's Lee Shaw battles Solihull's Kyle Storer. Gareth Williams, AHPIX freelance Buy a Photo 4. Chesterfield FC v Ebbsfleet United Chesterfield's Tom Denton score's Jason Chadwick jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3