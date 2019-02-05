2nd round FA trophy Chesterfield v Bedford town. Manager John Ritchie

Here's ten must see Chesterfield FC pictures from the past month

Chesterfield FC

January 2019 best pictures

Andrew Kiwomya in first half action.

1. Chesterfield FC v Brackley Town

Andrew Kiwomya in first half action.
Anne Shelley
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Barrow make a goalmouth clearance from Tom Denton

2. Chesterfield FC v Barrow

Barrow make a goalmouth clearance from Tom Denton
Jason Chadwick
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Chesterfield's Lee Shaw battles Solihull's Kyle Storer.

3. Solihull Moors v Chesterfield

Chesterfield's Lee Shaw battles Solihull's Kyle Storer.
Gareth Williams, AHPIX
freelance
Buy a Photo
Chesterfield's Tom Denton score's

4. Chesterfield FC v Ebbsfleet United

Chesterfield's Tom Denton score's
Jason Chadwick
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3