Golf girl Ella stuns the boys to win schools title

Thirteen-year-old girl Ella Whaley stunned the boys to win Derbyshire Schools’ Matchplay Championship.

A competition that began in April with more than 70 young golfers from across the county reached its climax with the semi-finals and final at Matlock Golf Club.

Whaley, who goes to Friesland School in Sandiacre, saw off a determined comeback by Harvey Sands, of Eckington School, to win her semi before beating Louie Cole, of Brookfield School, Chesterfield, in a final that featured some stunning golf from both players.

Whaley played superbly and used her knowledge of the course, where she is a junior member, to secure her win with a net birdie on the long, par-five 13th hole. It capped an amazing season in which she has reduced her handicap from 34 to 18.

The other semi-finalist was Brookfield’s Jack Baker-Sabido.