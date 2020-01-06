Godleman speaks of 'privilege and honour' to lead Derbyshire in 150th year

Captain Bill Godleman has told how it is “an absolute privilege and honour” to be captain of Derbyshire as the club enters its 150th anniversary year.

Godleman will skipper Derbyshire across all three formats during the county’s historic season in 2020, with the opening batsman hoping to build on last year when he scored more than 1,000 runs in the Specsavers County Championship.

He started his career at Middlesex 15 years ago before joining Essex in 2009. He made the move to Derbyshire in 2013 and has since developed a strong relationship with the club, its members and the county as a whole.

Godleman said: “It’s a club that I am very appreciative to for giving me the opportunity to play cricket and help them to win games.

“It is also important to be part of the local community and fan base. We have a family feel as a club.

“I live locally, and my children have been born in the region, so that’s really meaningful for me.”

In an interview with the club’s website, Godleman made it clear how well he has settled at Derbyshire and the huge respect he has for the club.

“It is fantastic to have a relationship with our fans and members,” said the 30-year-old left-handed batsman, who was born in Camden Town, London.

“It is always nice to catch up with the people who give their time, money and energy to support us out on the field.

“To be able to have conversations with them about where their own lives are going is really meaningful. It makes them feel part of the family club that we are.

“Many of the members and fans have become my friends over the years.

“Every player is different and each has a different comfort zone. But with the current crop of players in the changing room, I can safely say that all are very communicative with and friendly towards the members, as they are with us.”

Godleman says he is relishing leading the club in its 150th anniversary year. “It is a big number and an important number,” he said.

“But this club is very special to the local community and its members, especially during the summer months when we are so fantastically supported and well received here at home.”

Derbyshire launch their historic campaign on Sunday, April 19 with a Championship match against Leicestershire at Derby.