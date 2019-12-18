George Woolgar fighting back from a year blighted by injury

Chesterfield golf pro George Woolgar has fought back from injury to return to competition after six months of injury problems.

Woolgar took part in the annual Wheatley Pro Am, a tournament he had won for the previous two years, earlier this month and is planning to play the Portugal tour in January, February and March.

It comes after a return of the wrist problems that led to surgery in 2018.

He said: “I would like to thank my family, close friends, the team and sponsors in helping me this year as it has been challenging. Without their support I would not be able to do this.”

Earlier this year Woolgar returned from Portugal and thought his season was starting well. He won four local Pro events and said: ”My form seemed to be kicking in and the work I had done with my team around me throughout the winter was showing good results.

“I felt I was ready to get the main season started on the Euro Pro tour.”

However, at the end of July pain in the wrist that he had surgery on returned.

Woolgar was advised to rest, but missed just one Euro Pro event during a two-week lay-off.

Unfortunately the problem returned again later in the summer but, thanks to a steroid injection, he was able to play out the rest of the Euro Pro season and retained his card for next year thanks to a 15th place finish at the final event in Scotland.

The downside was that he was unable to play again because of the pain and could not go to the European Tour Qualifying stages to try to gain his card back.

The medical advice was again to rest to allow his wrist to heal from the intensive impact of playing.

On the upside, Woolgar met Sheffield United FC manager Chris Wilder while playing at a charity event – the Dan Walker Golf Day – and later was allowed to use facilities at the Premier League club’s training ground.

The golfer is working with the Blades’ head physio, Paul Watson, and has also been in touch with leading biomechanics golf professional Mark Bull to help him to get back to playing golf pain free. Woolgar has also worked with Andy Rossington, his coach and Dennis Roebuck, his S&C coach, and the good news is that swing changes appear to have helped.