Free learn-to-play sessions for golf beginners

The chance for beginners to learn how to play golf is being offered by South Derbyshire Golf Club.

Free sessions for men, women, boys and girls of all agesare taking place at the Grassmoor-based club this coming Sunday, and again on Sunday, October 7.

They will be delivered by experienced, PGA-qualified coaches Craig Pollard and Fame Tate, with all equipment provided.

It’s all part of a community project, backed by a £10,000 grant from Sport England, that is being run by the North-East Derbyshire Golf Development Group.

Tate, a former Ladies’ European Tour player, said: “I am excited to be working on this project because my passion as a coach is getting more people to play the game. Hopefully, these sessions will encourage a wide variety of people to give golf a go.”