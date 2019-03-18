Former champion Neil Dawson packs punch with new boxing club

The newly-formed A-Rock Boxing Academy in Chesterfield has been given a boost by a visit from former WBO international cruiserweight champion Neil Dawson.

The 38-year-old Dawson, who hails from Rotherham, took the up-and-coming boxers through their paces and gave some wise words of advice. He also staged a meet-and-greet session and signed autographs.

Richard Hopkinson, the academy’s head coach, said: “It was fantastic that a former champion could give up his time to spend it with some young amateur boxers.

“We are a newly-established club in the heart of the Birdholme and Boythorpe community, and I am sure we are going to get some really great talent through the doors.

“We have some good coaches coming in as well. Rob Shaw is going to be our strength and conditioning coach, while Jade Ashmore has loads of experience with England and Great Britain.”

The academy, which is a non-profit organisation, is based at the A-Rock Construction Ltd units on Baden Powell Road. It has been set up with the help of the company’s owner, Rockie White, and also The Fitness Factory in Chesterfield.

Sessions are being held at the academy’s gym on Monday and Wednesday evenings and Sunday mornings.