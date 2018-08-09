Youngster departs Chesterfield after ‘internal process’

Brad Nicholson has left Chesterfield FC without ever playing a competitive game after an ‘internal process’ conducted by the club.

Manager Martin Allen revealed at today’s press conference that the club were looking into ‘allegations’ surrounding the defender, signed from Handsworth Parramore just before Allen’s arrival at the Proact.

The Derbyshire Times understands that since Allen spoke to the media, Nicholson’s time with the club has come to an end by mutual consent.

Speaking earlier Allen said: “There is an update on Brad.

“There is an ongoing process, from a little bit above me, into allegations about Brad.

“I can’t really say anymore until that process has taken place.”

Nicholson signed a six month deal at the Proact this summer.

He broke into men’s football at Sheffield FC and continued his development at Handsworth Parramore last season in the NCEL Premier Division.