York City v Chesterfield LIVE: Jeff King gives Spireites early lead with free-kick in National League clash
Chesterfield travel to York City tonight in the National League (7.45pm KO).
The Spireites are third, while the newly-promoted hosts are eighth.
This is the first meeting between the two clubs in eight years.
Town have not lost in the last 18 games against the Minsterman, a run stretching back 30 years.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction so stay with us.
Key Events
- Latest score: York City 0 v 1 Chesterfield (7.45pm KO)
- King scores free-kick on nine minutes
- Spireites 3rd; York 8th
- Spireites XI: Fitzsimons; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Jones; Uchegbulam, Oldaker, Banks, Asante; Tshimanga. Subs: Cook, Whelan, Cooper, Dobra, Mandeville.
- Two changes as Uchegbulam and Asante replace Mandeville and Dobra
How did that not go in?!
Uchegbulam and King exchange passes down the right. King then delivers superb, low cross to the far post which just needed turning in but Asante could not quite reach it. Big chance!
Whelan and Mandeville
Have been sent out to warm-up.
0-1 after 55 minutes.
Chance for King
But he is outmuscled in the area by Kouogun. Top defending, to be fair.
Chance for Tshimanga
Oldaker slips him in but the ball just runs away from him in the box.
Change of boots for King
He is ordered off the pitch while the change takes place.
Town are temporarily down to 10-men.
Banks heads over King’s cross from the right but it was just a little bit too high for him.
Back underway!
Here we go!
HT: York City 0 v 1 Chesterfield
King’s free-kick the difference so far.
The Spireites will probably feel they should be further ahead.
York have been neat and tidy and John-Lewis has been a handful up front.
Two minutes added
0-1.
York appeal for a penalty
For an apparent push by King on John-Lewis. Not given. Would have been harsh.