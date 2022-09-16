Yeovil Town v Chesterfield LIVE: Jamie Grimes cancels out Gime Toure's opener in National League clash
Chesterfield take on Yeovil Town at Huish Park today (3pm KO).
The Spireites are top of the table after starting the season eight games unbeaten.
The Glovers are 18th after just one win so far.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Yeovil Town v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 16:56
Key Events
- Latest score: Yeovil Town 2 v 2 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Grimes cancels out Toure’s opener; Staunton for 2-1 on 80; Uchegbulan for 2-2 on 88 minutes
- Spireites 1st; Glovers 18th
- Spireites XI: Covolan; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Banks; Mandeville, Clarke, Miller; Quigley. Subs: Maguire, Cooper, Akinola, Uchegbulam, Gyasi.
FT: Yeovil Town 2 v 2 Chesterfield
Uchegbulam’s late equaliser keeps the Spireites’ unbeaten run going. A good point on the road on a day Town were not at their best. Spirited fightback once again.
Five minutes added
Toure has just gone VERY close for Yeovil.
GOOOOAAALLL!!! 2-2
UCHEGBULAM!!
Chesterfield have a late equaliser, Uchegbulam with his first goal for the club on 88 minutes. 2-2.
Final sub
Cooper has replaced Mandeville.
Goal for Yeovil: 2-1
Richards-Everton wins a header at the back post from a corner and Staunton turns it in. 10 minutes remaining.
Paul Cook
Is booked. Must have said something which the fourth official did not like.
Second Spireites sub - 70 minutes
Clarke off, Gyasi on.
Spireites sub - 67 minutes
Miller off, Uchegbulam on.
For Chesterfield’s Miller for a blatant foul on the far side.
64 minutes gone, 1-1.
Good hands
From Covolan to hold Toure’s powerful shot.