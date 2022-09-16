Yeovil Town v Chesterfield LIVE: Injury news, who the referee is, betting odds and build-up to National League clash
Chesterfield take on Yeovil Town at Huish Park today (3pm KO).
The Spireites are top of the table after starting the season eight games unbeaten.
The Glovers are 18th after just one win so far.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Yeovil Town v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Friday, 16 September, 2022, 16:24
Key Events
- Latest score: Yeovil Town 0 v 0 Chesterfield
- Spireites 1st; Glovers 18th
Early team news
Encouraging update on key Spireites pair ahead of trip to Yeovil Town this weekend
Chesterfield could have Armando Dobra and Akwasi Asante back for the trip to Yeovil Town on Saturday.
Today’s match officials
Referee: Elliott Swallow
Assistant referee: Grzegorz Kornasiewicz
Assistant referee: Thomas Kelly
Fourth official: James Tewson
Match odds
Yeovil: 19/5
Draw: 13/5
Chesterfield: 8/13
(Sky Bet)
Form guide
Chesterfield: DWWWW
Yeovil: DWDLD
He has struggled for game-time
Chesterfield midfielder joins National League rivals on loan
Tom Whelan has joined Aldershot Town on a short-term loan.
Great news
Chesterfield midfielder gets red card suspension overturned after Spireites win appeal
Ollie Banks has won his appeal against his three-match suspension and will therefore be available for selection against Yeovil Town on Saturday.
Interesting
What Paul Cook is saying behind the scenes as unbeaten Spireites top National League
If Chesterfield carry on as they are, we might not hear from Paul Cook again this season, or not very often at least.
Predicted line-up
How Chesterfield could line-up against Yeovil Town in National League encounter
Chesterfield will be aiming to make it five wins on the bounce when they head to Yeovil Town on Saturday.
‘Thin ice'
In case you missed it
'Time is right' - former Spireites boss John Sheridan to leave Oldham after SIX spells at Latics
Former Chesterfield manager John Sheridan is to leave National League rivals Oldham Athletic.