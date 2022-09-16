News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Yeovil Town v Chesterfield LIVE: Injury news, who the referee is, betting odds and build-up to National League clash

Chesterfield take on Yeovil Town at Huish Park today (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 6:00 am
Yeovil Town v Chesterfield - live updates.
Yeovil Town v Chesterfield - live updates.

The Spireites are top of the table after starting the season eight games unbeaten.

The Glovers are 18th after just one win so far.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Yeovil Town v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Last updated: Friday, 16 September, 2022, 16:24

Key Events

  • Latest score: Yeovil Town 0 v 0 Chesterfield
  • Spireites 1st; Glovers 18th
Show new updates
Friday, 16 September, 2022, 16:24

Early team news

Encouraging update on key Spireites pair ahead of trip to Yeovil Town this weekend

Chesterfield could have Armando Dobra and Akwasi Asante back for the trip to Yeovil Town on Saturday.

Friday, 16 September, 2022, 16:23

Today’s match officials

Referee: Elliott Swallow

Assistant referee: Grzegorz Kornasiewicz

Assistant referee: Thomas Kelly

Fourth official: James Tewson

Friday, 16 September, 2022, 16:18

Match odds

Yeovil: 19/5

Draw: 13/5

Chesterfield: 8/13

(Sky Bet)

Friday, 16 September, 2022, 16:16

Form guide

Chesterfield: DWWWW

Yeovil: DWDLD

Friday, 16 September, 2022, 16:14

He has struggled for game-time

Chesterfield midfielder joins National League rivals on loan

Tom Whelan has joined Aldershot Town on a short-term loan.

Friday, 16 September, 2022, 16:13

Great news

Chesterfield midfielder gets red card suspension overturned after Spireites win appeal

Ollie Banks has won his appeal against his three-match suspension and will therefore be available for selection against Yeovil Town on Saturday.

Friday, 16 September, 2022, 16:12

Interesting

What Paul Cook is saying behind the scenes as unbeaten Spireites top National League

If Chesterfield carry on as they are, we might not hear from Paul Cook again this season, or not very often at least.

Friday, 16 September, 2022, 16:12

Predicted line-up

How Chesterfield could line-up against Yeovil Town in National League encounter

Chesterfield will be aiming to make it five wins on the bounce when they head to Yeovil Town on Saturday.

Friday, 16 September, 2022, 16:11

‘Thin ice'

Friday, 16 September, 2022, 16:10

In case you missed it

'Time is right' - former Spireites boss John Sheridan to leave Oldham after SIX spells at Latics

Former Chesterfield manager John Sheridan is to leave National League rivals Oldham Athletic.

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
ChesterfieldNational LeagueSpireites