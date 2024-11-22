And, using AI, the Sportscasting website is predicting a number of notable transfers will be made with Chesterfield set to lose one star but bring in another veteran to bolster the squad.

There will be a number of high-profile exits according to the predictions with Doncaster Rovers set to lose a key player in their promotion push.

Here are more predictions of how the window could go.

Steven Fletcher Wrexham to Chesterfield - loan

Jordan Hugill Rotherham United to Port Vale - undisclosed

Joel Cooper Linfield to Doncaster Rovers - £50,000