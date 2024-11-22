Steven Fletcher is set for a high-profile move to a League Two promotion hopeful in the January transfer window, according to AISteven Fletcher is set for a high-profile move to a League Two promotion hopeful in the January transfer window, according to AI
Wrexham veteran to move to Chesterfield on loan, Doncaster Rovers star to move to Peterborough United and AFC Wimbedon striker is on the move - AI predicts League Two's transfer window

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 09:24 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 09:43 GMT
The January transfer window is not far away . . . . and it’s promising to be an exciting one around League Two.

And, using AI, the Sportscasting website is predicting a number of notable transfers will be made with Chesterfield set to lose one star but bring in another veteran to bolster the squad.

There will be a number of high-profile exits according to the predictions with Doncaster Rovers set to lose a key player in their promotion push.

Here are more predictions of how the window could go.

Wrexham to Chesterfield - loan

1. Steven Fletcher

Wrexham to Chesterfield - loan Photo: Getty Images

Rotherham United to Port Vale - undisclosed

2. Jordan Hugill

Rotherham United to Port Vale - undisclosed Photo: Getty Images

Linfield to Doncaster Rovers - £50,000

3. Joel Cooper

Linfield to Doncaster Rovers - £50,000 Photo: Getty Images

Wycombe Wanderers to Crewe Alexandra - £70,000

4. Gareth McCleary

Wycombe Wanderers to Crewe Alexandra - £70,000 Photo: Getty Images

