Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson 'delighted' to snatch late draw against Chesterfield

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson.

Paul Mullin headed an 84th minute equaliser to pinch a point against a dominant Spireites side at a sell-out Racecourse Ground.

The hosts could have been further behind before half-time had goalkeeper Rob Lainton not saved Kabongo Tshimanga’s penalty.

But despite being second best for most of the night, Wrexham almost grabbed all three points when Aaron Hayden rattled the crossbar in injury-time.

"Obviously we were disappointed with the first-half in particular, I felt they (Chesterfield) played the conditions a lot better than us," Parkinson told leaderlive.co.uk.

"It was a horribly blustery night, we tried to play but we played too slow.

"We didn't play past their press quickly enough or with enough quality and we played too much in our own half.

"If you do that against a team who is pressing like they were, you inevitably invite pressure and we didn't mix our game up enough and with enough quality on the night.

"I was disappointed with how we played first-half and sometimes when the away team get the goal, they slow the game down but I thought we responded well in the second-half.”

He added: "Football is about playing in the opposition half and we never really got enough quality in the final third to play.

"I was delighted to get the point and it could have been all three in the end. It was a good response.