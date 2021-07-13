Wrexham and Grimsby Town both add to squads - National League transfers round-up

Former Chesterfield goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons, pictured playing for Notts County, has joined Weymouth.

Wrexham

New manager Phil Parkinson has made his first signings in experienced former Football League defender Shaun Brisley and attacker Liam McAlinden.

Brisley, 31, has previously played his entire career in the Football League and joins having been released by Port Vale.

McAlinden, 27, was part of Morecambe’s League Two promotion campaign last season. He has played in the National League before at Halifax and Stockport.

Grimsby Town

Former Swindon Town winger Joel Grant has joined the Mariners.

The 33-year-old, who has made more than 450 Football League appearances, has joined on a one-year deal.

Weymouth

Have made a triple signing including former Chesterfield goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons.

Fitzsimons, 27, had a brief loan spell at the Spireites in the 2019/20 season.

He joins the Terras having been released by Notts County.

The Terras have also signed winger Ahkeem Rose, 22, who was at Dover Athletic last season and centre-back Tyler Cordner, 22, after Bournemouth let him go.

Bromley

Young midfielder Sam Skeffington, 20, has joined.

He has come through the Millwall academy and had a short loan spell at Barnet last season.

Meanwhile, striker James Alabi has signed a new contract with the Ravens

King’s Lynn Town

Have signed striker Gold Omotayo, 27.

His former clubs include Halifax, Gloucester City and Wrexham.

The Linnets have also brought in young Stevenage defender, Luis Fernandez, 19, on a season-long loan.

Dover Athletic

AFC Wimbledon striker Aaron Cosgrove, 21, has signed on a season-long loan.