World’s oldest football club on tour in Russia before possible move from Dronfield

The world’s oldest football club are enjoying an exciting summer tour of Russia ahead of a possible move from their current home in Dronfield.

Sheffield FC, who play in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League, are in the middle of the tour, which has been organised by their sponsors, Classic Football Shirts, and funded by Russian betting company, Betcity.

But rumours are rife that they will soon be leaving their Sheffield Road ground in Dronfield to link up with Sheffield Transport Sports Club (STSC) in Meadowhead.

STSC manager Caroline Johnson said: “All we can say is that there are plans to work in partnership with Sheffield FC to develop the ground. There are all sorts of discussions taking place, but nothing has been confirmed.”

Sheffield FC, who were formed in 1857, have made no secret of their desire to return to their birth city. But for now, they are revelling in the delights of Russia, host nation for last year’s World Cup.

They have already played two friendlies, including one against Torpedo Moscow, and have two more lined up against illustrious opposition before they return home on Sunday.

Richard Tims, the club’s chairman, said: “It is very exciting to play against Russian clubs of this calibre.

“It is a great experience for the team and the club. We are taking the spirit of Sheffield FC to Russia and spreading pur motto of integrity, respect and community.”