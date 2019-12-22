Win at Torquay United was "completely unexpected", says our Chesterfield FC fan writer

A completely unexpected three points away at Torquay gives Chesterfield a glimmer of hope in these dark days of midwinter.

There was a reaction bordering on anger and disbelief when fans looked at the team selection and wondered what the line-up was going to be.

Jack McKay playing in front of Scott Boden led to many assuming that John Sheridan had lost the plot.

Once McKay scored his first goal in a blue shirt after only one minute everything went our way on a rainy day, including a sending off for the home side.

Mark Crossley called it a perfect away performance which is always nice to hear and hopefully we might have Glynn Snodin back to help the management team soon, as many feel his influence has been missed on matchdays.

Virtually no Chesterfield fans had predicted a win online and it was nice to see Torquay supporters calling us a bunch of time wasters. I think that’s what they call “game management“ these days.

Haydn Hollis celebrates his goal for Chesterfield against Torquay United on Saturday.

It’s not as if this dreadful league doesn’t have its fair share of “game managers”. We’ve all seen plenty of sides come to the Proact and spend the majority of the match not being able to stand up for falling down.

Curtis Weston was Man of the Match for Chesterfield, and our dreadful seven game winless run in the league comes to an end.

The crucial Christmas sequence of games now has Solihull Moors home and away with a fixture away at Halifax sandwiched in between them in the space of seven days.

It’s difficult to predict anything in terms of results as all the teams have so many matches to play in such a short space of time that injuries and tiredness are bound to come into play.

Although the spectre of losing 4-0 at home on Boxing Day to Solihull last year must be in the minds of many and it was that result that spelt the end for Martin Allen, let’s hope for something better this time round.

By Roland Gent