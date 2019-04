Glynn Snodin was on press conference duty today at the Proact, 24 hours before Chesterfield travel to Gateshead for their Good Friday clash.

The assistant manager talked about injury victims Sam Wedgbury and Jerome Binnom-Williams, and the goalkeeping situation for the Spireites.

Glynn Snodin, centre, met with the local media today

Our video summarises all the talking points from the world of Chesterfield FC.