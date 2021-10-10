Southend fans went over to the away end at full-time to applaud the Chesterfield supporters.

Shrimpers fans want club owner Ron Martin to sell up after back-to-back relegations out of the Football League and another dreadfully poor start to this season.

The home supporters voiced their anger by invading the pitch in the second-half and after the full-time whistle.

But rather than be annoyed at the delay which resulted in 14 minutes of added time, the 375 travelling Blues fans joined in chants and even held up a ‘Martin Out’ banner in the away end.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the match had finished, Southend fans ran onto the pitch again and applauded the Chesterfield faithful.

Town won the game 4-0, with Danny Rowe scoring a hat-trick to move them up to fourth in the National League table.

But for Southend the result leaves them fourth bottom and manager Phil Brown was sacked immediately after.

Here’s what some Southend supporters said on social media...

@shrimpersmudge: “Your lot were class today, appreciate the solidarity and good luck for the rest of the season.”

@SmithySUFC: “Big shout to the Spireites. Thanks for your support today. It will not be forgotten.”

@FcToro05: “I must say what amazing support Chesterfield gave their own team and the SUFC fans today. Crazy delay of game for 15 mins. Today showed what community there is in football. A community that is often forgotten. Away fans holding a ‘Martin Out’ banner for 30 odd mins was incredible.”

@Jones616Kevin: “Your fans were a credit to the club and will always be welcome back at Roots Hall after your backing today. Sadly I think it may be some time until we meet again…..if at all. It’s that serious for us”

@Jacktwo123: “Top drawer your lot, cheers for the support.”

@CBliss98: “All the best with the rest of the season. Class from you lot today.”

@EvanEdw29209238: “Well done guys 100% deserved that win today and thank yous for protesting against Ron Martin and hopefully we can get him out.”

@rylee_doe: “Chesterfield fans, fair play.”

@AllAtSeaFanzine: “Fair play to Chesterfield fans. They've been through the same thing. Joining in solidarity.”