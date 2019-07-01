Why some Spireites were missing from pictures of Chesterfield's first pre-season training session

Some key faces were missing from pictures that captured Chesterfield's first pre-season training session at the weekend, sparking debate amongst Town fans.

But the absence of new boys like David Buchanan and Anthony Gerrard was simply down to their Proact contracts not starting until today and the club not wishing to risk injury before they officially became Spireites.

READ: Departures likely and one or two could happen quickly

Striker Tom Denton was also missing but according to chief executive Graham Bean, that's not such a straight forward story.

"He's come back from close season with a slight knee problem," he said.

"I don't know the full ins and outs of it but I think he'll be out for a few weeks."

John Sheridan and Glynn Snodin will have the squad, new signings included, back on the training ground at Hasland this morning.

The club are expecting to make a couple of announcements later today.