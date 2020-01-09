Why one of Chesterfield's relegation rivals is claiming their pitch has been "purposefully sabotaged"

One of Chesterfield’s relegation rivals, AFC Fylde, claim their Mill Farm pitch has been “purposefully sabotaged.”

The Coasters, currently one place above the Spireites in the National League relegation zone, say their home turf has not been up to its usual standards.

After carrying out an investigation the club has apparently found a brick wrapped in cloth in the drainage system, which has caused damage.

The club say they believe that “only someone with a working knowledge of the pitch here at Mill Farm would have been able to do this.”

Head groundsman, Ian Forshaw, said: “Since being here it’s been the case that the pitch has been wet, and it should have drained much better than it has been doing.

“We applied some wetters which would drag the water through, but nothing was happening – so we investigated the drainage.

“On one side it was draining okay, but the pitch was still wet through – so we looked on the pitch side drain, and that’s when we found a brick covered in a cloth lodged deep in the drainage pipe.”

He added: “Why this was in there, I don’t know, but since removing the brick we noticed it’s now draining better – but recovery at this stage of the year is going to be slow.”

The club added that it was “really disappointed” that someone would do this and is urging anyone with information to contact them.