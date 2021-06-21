Boden, 31, has been on loan at the Gulls since January and scored six goals in 18 league appearances.

The forward, who will be released by the Spireites when his contract expires at the end of this month, was not selected in Torquay’s matchday squad for the play-off final at Ashton Gate.

Gulls goalkeeper Lucas Covolan incredibly headed a 95th minute equaliser to send it to extra time but Hartlepool won 5-4 on penalties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Boden will be released by Chesterfield when his contract expires at the end of June.

Explaining before the game why Boden would not be selected, Johnson said that the striker was getting married on Saturday - 24 hours before the big match.

"Scott was due to be married last summer but the Covid lockdown stopped that,” Johnson told Torbay Weekly. “So they put it back to this year, not knowing that he'd be with us or that this season would go on so long.

"We signed Scott to cover while Danny (Wright) was injured, and he's not only scored six times, but he's been a very passionate and experienced player for us.

"I've obviously known about the wedding, and I had to take a bit of a gamble not playing Scott in the last couple of games, but thank goodness it's coincided with Danny's return now.

"So all's well that ends well.