Why Mark Crossley will step up as assistant manager to Chesterfield boss John Sheridan

Mark Crossley will step as assistant manager to Chesterfield boss John Sheridan on a temporary basis while Glynn Snodin continues to recover from a health issue.

Snodin, number two to Sheridan, has not been in the dugout on matchdays for several weeks now but has watched some games from the stands.

The 59-year-old had been hoping to be back on the sidelines by now and said he was “getting there” and that he was “not far away” before the Hartlepool United match on November 26.

But he has now been signed off work meaning goalkeeping coach Crossley will fill in for the timebeing.

“Goalkeeping coach Mark Crossley has stepped up to assume assistant manager duties on a temporary basis during Glynn Snodin's absence,” a club statement said.

“Glynn has been signed off work until a health issue is resolved and everyone at the club wishes him a speedy and full recovery.

Mark Crossley will step as assistant manager to John Sheridan while Glynn Snodin remains out because of a health issue.

“Charlie Williamson, who has recently assisted manager John Sheridan, will now revert back to his role as head of recruitment and not feature at first-team matches.”

Speaking about Snodin before the Torquay match, Sheridan said: “Football is nothing really when you have got to look after your health.

"He has watched the games but he is finding it difficult watching.

"He has got to make sure he looks after himself.

“He is a top, top lad.

"He is gutted that he probably feels that he is not helping too much but his health is the most important thing.”