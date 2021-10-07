Why Kabongo Tshimanga took Chesterfield's penalty against Wrexham and not Danny Rowe

Leading 1-0, Chesterfield had a brilliant opportunity to double their advantage when referee Martin Woods pointed to the spot after Tshimanga was brought down in the box by Wrexham goalkeeper Rob Lainton.

Rowe scored a penalty on the opening day of the season at Aldershot but top scorer Tshimanga has found the net three times from 12 yards this campaign – including two in the same match against Barnet.

Explaining the reasoning, boss Rowe told the DT: “Rowey was breathing down his neck to take it because there is an agreement there, before this game, that Tshimanga would take them if he got brought down himself. Rowey is our penalty taker at the moment but Kabs got brought down so he took it. The other penalties Kabs has taken Rowey has not been on the pitch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kabongo Tshimanga had a penalty saved against Wrexham on Tuesday night.

"But it happens, I said it at half-time that the best players in the world miss penalties. How you react matters and I thought his work-rate, his industry and his movement off the shoulder caused Wrexham all sorts of problems and I thought he and Rowey complimented each other really well. It was a really good performance from the front two.”

Tshimanga looked to have a strong shout for a penalty earlier in the game before he eventually was awarded one.

Rowe added: “They (Wrexham) should go down to ten men. The penalty that was not given, the first one, he (Tshimanga) is going through and it (the tackle) is from behind so there is no attempt to get the ball there and he is one-on-one so it is a disappointing decision. Overall, though, I thought the referee was very good apart from that but he has had an influence on the scoreline.”

Chesterfield’s next opponents, Southend United, beat Eastleigh 1-0 on Tuesday night to record just their second victory of the season.

There is a lot of anger at Roots Hall after back-to-back relegations out of the Football League and chairman Ron Martin is under pressure to sell the club.