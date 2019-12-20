Why John Sheridan has chosen not to keep these two loan players at Chesterfield

Liam Shaw and Jermaine McGlashan are to go back to their parent clubs when their loan deals end, John Sheridan has revealed.

But the Spireites boss would like to extend the loan deal for Gevaro Nepomuceno, he said.

Shaw, 18, joined on a month’s loan from Sheffield Wednesday on November 23 and has made three starts.

Sheridan said that the young midfielder had done nothing wrong but felt it was the best decision.

"Young Shaw can go back, he is only 18, I think he has a bright future in the game, ”Sheridan said.

“The position we are in it is very difficult for a young player.

“I find it hard for the younger players because I don't think they get much help on the pitch or much information on the pitch.

“I found I learnt more from the players I played with than the manager or coach. It is a big, big problem.

“It is difficult for young players to come in because we are not winning.”

McGlashan’s loan from Swindon Town ends on January 1 and the midfielder has made just six starts.

Sheridan said: "McGlashan has not figured too much. He is a good pro, a good lad, his attitude was spot on. I was just honest with him to say that I won't be keeping him.”

Nepomuceno is on loan from Oldham Athletic and has made 15 starts, scoring one goal.

“I would like to keep him if we can and hopefully we can get the go-ahead to try and sort that out,” Sheridan added.