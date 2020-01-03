Why John Pemberton thought it was important to speak to Chesterfield defender Jay Sheridan after dad's sacking

John Pemberton says he has spoken to Chesterfield defender Jay Sheridan following the sacking of his dad as Spireites manager.

Jay, 19, has featured regularly at left-back this season under his dad John, who was sacked as manager on Thursday.

Pemberton, who is caretaker charge until a takeover of the club is completed, spoke to all of the players individually on Friday morning.

Pemberton said: "I spoke to him on his own at the training ground because I thought it was important to do that out of respect to him and his father.

"He thanked me, to be fair to him.

"The conversation that we had was a good conversation.

Jay Sheridan, son of John Sheridan, who was sacked as Chesterfield manager on Thursday.

"It must be difficult for him, I have been in that position before with my son at Sheffield United.

"It is a difficult situation and it can't be easy for him.

"He was a man, he was good, so fair play to him and full credit to him."