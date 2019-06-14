Why it would be a premature move for Frank Lampard to leave Derby County for Chelsea

Now that Chelsea have agreed a compensation package with Juventus for Maurizio Sarri, the odds are tumbling on them appointing Frank Lampard as their new boss.

Lampard has done very well in his first year of management and that hasn’t gone unnoticed by his former club.

The one question everyone is asking though is - is it too soon for him to take such a job?

Chelsea have lost their best player, Eden Hazard, they are facing a two window transfer embargo and have now fallen behind the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

It’s going to be some tough task to add to the trophy cabinet next season.

Lampard did come to Derby with a smaller budget than those from previous seasons and had to sell our top scorer in order to raise funds so we could do any sort of business in the transfer market.

He is the sort of manager that will give youngsters a chance and maybe he can turn some of Chelsea’s youth into Premier League stars.

My own gut feeling is that he will go to Chelsea though I feel it may be a little premature to make the step up.

He was so close to taking Derby County back into the top tier and it would be good to see him earn his stripes before jumping in with the big boys.

If he should go it will leave us yet again looking for a new boss in the run up to pre-season.

Our next choice would need to be made very carefully! Anyway it’s pointless speculating who will be the next boss until Lampard has officially left.