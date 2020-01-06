Why Ian Evatt is not interested in leaving AFC Barrow for Chesterfield

Former Spireites defender Ian Evatt has ruled himself out of the running to be the next Chesterfield manager, saying “that ship has sailed.”

Evatt, who made more than 200 appearances for Chesterfield across two spells, is in charge at National League leaders AFC Barrow.

The 38-year-old had a short spell as Town’s caretaker boss in 2018 after Jack Lester was sacked but the club decided against appointing him permanently and instead opted for Martin Allen.

Following the sacking of John Sheridan last Thursday Evatt was one of the first names linked with the job but despite his love for The Blues he insists he is not interested.

The ex-Blackpool man also said Chesterfield were in the position they are because of “some really rank bad decision making.”

“That football club is a fantastic football club,” he told BBC Radio Cumbria.

“I still live in Chesterfield.

“The supporters are really going through the mill.

“I think the world of that football club and I think the world of their supporters.

“However, I am not interested in that post.

“That ship has sailed.

“Unfortunately when they did not take a chance on me they did not give me that opportunity.

“Barrow took a risk on me.

“I am committed to Barrow.

“I want to see this job through.

“I want to get us in the Football League.”

When asked if he was surprised by how much the Spireites were struggling Evatt, added: “There is a fundamental problem for me and I am not going to go into it but that football club, for the last couple of years, has been really suffering and struggling and it is not through lack of support or fans, it is through some really rank bad decision making and it is that simple.

“I really hope that they can turn it around because the town and the fans really deserves something to cheer about.

“It is a fantastic football club and I hope it can return to that sooner rather than later but for me my job is here and I am fully focused on my job.”