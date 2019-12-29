Why FC Halifax Town manager is backing John Sheridan to turn Chesterfield's poor form season around

FC Halifax Town manager Pete Wild has backed Chesterfield manager John Sheridan to turn their poor season around.

Halifax beat the Spireites 1-0 thanks to a second-half penalty from Jack Redshaw which leaves The Blues third bottom and three points from safety in the Naional League.

Wild, who worked with Sheridan at Oldham Athletic, said: “I have worked with John three times and he is an excellent manager.

“Sometimes it does not go your way and I am gutted for him because he is a top bloke and I know he is giving everything he has got to try and address things.

“Given time he man has got so much experience that I think he will sort it out.

“If he can get the players that I am sure he will want in he will have a chance of addressing that.

“I can’t speak highly enough of John and what I have learnt off John over the years and the success he gave to my football club and I still think he can do that.

“I’m sure his fans’ patience is wearing thin as was mine last week but football management is the impossible job.

“They have got some top players.

“I worked with Gevaro at Oldham last year, Fondop is a threat, I have always been a fan of Josef Yarney.

“John will be hurting more than anyone. He is an excellent bloke with a top career and nobody will be more frustrated than John.”