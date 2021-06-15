It has now been confirmed that 13 players will depart the club when their contracts expire at the end of this month, leaving the Spireites with a squad of 21 as it stands.

There were no major surprises when the retain list was announced this week.

The main talking points beforehand were whether Tom Denton and Nathan Tyson would be staying and we now know that they will be.

Tom Denton is staying at the Spireites.

Denton has some critics but for me it was a no-brainer to keep him.

He scored nine goals in 15 league games before he suffered a knee injury in January which ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

Dents’ aerial ability was missed at times last season, particularly in defending set-pieces.

He would have been a great option to have against teams who parked the bus against Chesterfield last season.

If he had been released, I think pretty much every team in the National League would have been interested in him.

Will he be Plan A next season? Probably not given James Rowe’s pressing style of play. But the last thing I would want as a tiring opposition defender is to see him come on with 20-25 minutes to go.

I would back him to score some winners off the bench next season and, given Akwasi Asante won’t be available until around Christmas, he might play a bigger part than some people might think.

I didn't really have a strong opinion on Tyson staying or leaving. My heart said yes but my head said no.

On one hand he brings a wealth of experience and his pace is a massive threat. But, at the same time, he does pick up injuries.

He wants to play for one more year and get another promotion on his CV and I would love there to be a romantic ending for him at the Blues.

Looking at the make-up of the 21 remaining players, Town are short of centre-backs especially with Haydn Hollis being another long-term absentee. This will be an area Rowe will strengthen as well as another right wing-back to provide competition for George Carline.

I think we will see an attacking midfielder or two come in, with Jack Clarke hopefully being one.

And with Asante out injured I’m sure another striker will be snapped up.

I imagine a couple might leave as well.

Overall the squad is looking strong with fierce competition for places all over.

On paper you could make a case for most players starting.

Rowe has built a squad of first-teamers, there are no ‘fringe’ or ‘back-ups’ in his recruitment strategy, in my opinion.

Previous pre-seasons have seen the club scrambling around for players and the squad has been unbalanced but not this year.

For the first time in a long time things on and off the pitch look promising ahead of a new season.