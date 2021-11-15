Why Chesterfield's performance against Weymouth was a record-breaking one under James Rowe

Although the four-nil scoreline was not as eye-catching as the six of the best against Barnet last season, the Spireites secured their highest xG, shots, shots on target, attempted passes, completed passes and possession since Rowe took over almost a year ago.

Town’s xG (expected goals based on quality of chances created) was 5.13. Weymouth’s was zero.

The Blues attempted 547 passes and a monstrous 468 of them were successful (85.56%). The Terras completed just 144.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Rowe was all smiles after Saturday's win against Weymouth.

Rowe’s men racked up a huge 29 shots in total, with 15 hitting the target. Jeff King had six shots on his own!

Weymouth had no shots on target and their only shot in the game came in the 90th minute from a free-kick.

Chesterfield had 68.09% possession compared to 31.91% of the visitors.

Fair enough, the hosts were up against 10 men for almost 70 minutes but they had already been a threat before Ollie Harfield’s red card for deliberate handball.

"It was a very intense performance, a really entertaining performance, I was enjoying it from the sidelines so hopefully the 5,800 here did as well,” Rowe told the DT.

Before Saturday, Chesterfield’s best shots total this season was 18 at home to Bromley, while they also recorded 17 at Wrexham and Southend United.

Overall, the stats show the Spireites are outperforming their opponents in all departments.

“It was an explosive start from us, there was a little bit of a lull for a few minutes but then I thought we picked up the baton quite well,” Rowe said.

“We made the pitch big and we got in behind in different ways so you can’t ask for much more.

“We limited their counter-attacks which can be dangerous when you play against 10-men. They normally overload the middle bit because they have to and they try and counter on you but we did really well.”

As many fans have said, it was a totally dominant performance and one of the most comfortable afternoons at the Technique in years.