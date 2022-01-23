Centre-back Grimes had started the last two against Barnet and Maidenhead United but was left out of the matchday 16 on Saturday.

Rowe told the DT: “It was a tactical one. I wanted to be on the ascendancy. I thought Luke (Croll) could play out better there and he certainly did. They (Aldershot) are not a massive team so it was a tactical one, that was my reasoning for it. There might be a reason why he comes back into the team against Eastleigh, who knows, I have not looked at them yet. I will rotate the team how I see fit to try and get points and it has worked really well in the 14 months so far.”

Rowe felt Croll was Chesterfield’s ‘best player’ on the day and his role in the middle of the back three is one they might look at again going forward.

“I thought he conducted himself very well,” the boss said. “He passed the ball well, he covered really well and read it. I was really pleased with Luke’s performance and I think that is a position we can work on in the future. He could be a real find considering he was a free agent.”

Meanwhile, Oyeleke is managing an ongoing calf issue and he was not risked.