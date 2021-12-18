Chesterfield's league match against Notts County has been postponed.

Town had been due to host the seventh-placed Magpies on Tuesday night in front of the BT Sport cameras.

It comes after the Blues’ FA Trophy game against Guiseley, which was due to take place today (Saturday), was called off for the same reason. Chesterfield subsequently withdrew from the competition.

With no fixture on Boxing Day, it means the Spireites’ next match will be at home to Halifax on Tuesday, December 28.

The Spireites said in a statement: “The home fixture against Notts County, scheduled to be played on Tuesday evening, has been postponed due to positive Covid test results affecting the Chesterfield squad.