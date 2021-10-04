Why Chesterfield striker Stefan Payne is walking a disciplinary tightrope

The striker has picked up four bookings in his seven appearances so far this season.

The 30-year-old will have to sit out one game if he receives one more yellow card before the cut-off point which is match number 23.

This would mean Payne would have to avoid being booked again until January 8 to escape a ban.

Stefan Payne.

A player who receives ten yellow cards before game number 37 is handed a two-match ban.

Payne was booked against King’s Lynn Town and in three of the last four matches against Barnet, Yeovil Town and Woking.

He is currently the only Chesterfield player on four yellow cards and at immediate risk of suspension.