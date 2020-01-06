Why Chesterfield's next three home matches will be "squeaky bum time", says our Spireites fan writer

Hope springs eternal after a narrow 1-0 win over Sutton at home but Chesterfield still have a lot of work to do to avoid the dreaded drop, again.

Sixteen matches left and if 50 points is the figure required to assure safety, then seven wins, or the equivalent, are needed.

Of the fixtures to come, the next six games should give an indication of what’s going to happen.

Our next three away days are at Eastleigh who are halfway in the table, then Notts County where I’ve hardly ever seen Chesterfield win and high-flying Yeovil on TV.

Most fans can’t really see many points coming from those games and some fans are predicting an embarrassment at Huish Park in front of a viewing public.

The next three home matches have “squeaky bum time,” as a well-known football manger once described it, written all over them.

Chesterfield got off to a winning start under caretaker boss John Pemberton on Saturday with a 1-0 victory against Sutton United.

We are at home to AFC Fylde on January 25, they currently sit one place above us with a better goal difference; it’s Wrexham at home on February 8, they are two points above us; then it’s Ebbsfleet at home who at the time of writing are one place below us.

Three crucial relegation six pointers, one after the other, at home.

Win them all and we are in with a good shout of safety, home defeats don’t bear thinking about.

No games for a fortnight until the Eastleigh fixture and if one thing was evident from the Sutton game it’s that our team were running out of steam with 20 minutes to go.

It appears to many that fitness of our squad is an issue and perhaps something that John Pemberton can address in the next two weeks.

One thing everyone can agree on is the fight that the team showed to get the result over the line was in marked difference to what we’ve previously seen this season and was much appreciated even by some of the stay away fans who have decided to drift back.

On the subject of fighting, it would be better if Michael Fondop didn’t get himself sent off after the final whistle as it’s now clear that other teams think they can wind him up and a three-game ban for our leading goalscorer is certainly what we don’t need.

Our loan players are coming back, however, and I’m looking forward to seeing what Levi Amantchi can do if he’s given a chance.

For those who haven’t seen him he is big and pacy with a good touch, and reminds me a little of Armand Gnanduillet, who wasn’t the finished article at the Proact but is now the main striker for Blackpool.

By Roland Gent